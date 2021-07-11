journal-news logo
SALYER, Alice Faye

60, of Springfield, passed away on July 2nd, 2021. She was born on January 14, 1961, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Ernest and Verna

(Fenton) Hock. Alice last worked for Fox Run Nursing Care Center as an STNA and truly enjoyed caring and looking after the residents. She

enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her grandchildren and keeping up with social

media. She is survived by her children: Tom David (Sierra) Salyer and Helen (Jerime) Atkinson; grandchildren: Kendra and Harley Atkinson; siblings: James Hock and Ernie Hock,

several nieces and nephews, and her boyfriend, Scott Howard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Salyer in 2003, and two sisters: Donna and Martha. A memorial celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 16th at 2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Live streaming will begin at the time of service through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org To view her memorial video and leave expressions of sympathy visit


www.littletonandrue.com



Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

