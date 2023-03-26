X

Salser, Teresa

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SALSER, Teresa K.

SALSER, Teresa K., 65, of North Hampton, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in her home. She was born May 4, 1957 in Millwood, WV the daughter of Robert and Ethel (Flesher) Salser. Teresa had worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for several years. Survivors include her two sons, David Helton and Daniel Helton; three grandchildren, Raven, Daniel and Aidan; three siblings, Darlene (Danis) Wooten, Richard (Glenda) Salser and Brian (Catherine) Salser and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bruce. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

