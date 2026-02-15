Salma Usman

Usman, Salma J.



Age 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 9, 2026. She was born March 10, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Colonel White High School. She studied at the University of Dayton, and graduated from Central State University. She loved traveling, enjoying her family, cooking, and showing dogs.



She leaves to cherish her loving precious memory: her sons Ataul Usman and Aleem (Ana) Usman; her mother, Saleema Jahan; her aunt Eunice "Jackie" McAlpine; her brother, Henderson Jones, Jr, special cousins, Anthony Patterson, Terri Jackson, Dwayne Patterson, Jeanette Patterson, Dwight Patterson, Gwen Patterson, Sheila Patterson, and LaToyia Patterson; and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family members and friends. She had a beautiful spirit, was our angel, and will be deeply missed.



Memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, February 20, 2026, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Family will gather one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



