Sallee, Kay H.



Resident of Berkeley Square died Monday, May 26, 2025 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was preceded in death by her late husband C. Robert "Bob" Sallee. She is survived by numerous family and friends throughout the country. Private interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.wweigelfuneralhome.com



