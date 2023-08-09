Sager, Harold Eugene



Harold Eugene Sager, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 2nd. Harold, or Hal to his friends, was born January 18, 1933 in Springfield, Ohio to Charles and Edith Sager. After graduating from Springfield High School in 1951, he enlisted in the US Navy and went to Boot Camp at Great Lakes, Illinois.



After advancing to Yeoman first class, he was selected for Limited Duty Officer Program, and subsequently commissioned as an Ensign in 1963. After commission, he served on the USS Saratoga. During his 31 years of Naval service, he held numerous duty stations in the admin field. Most notably, in 1956 and 1958, he worked at the Joint Task Force 7 where he was involved in the first atomic testing in Bikini Atoll. While stationed aboard the USS Newport News, the ship was involved in the Cuban Quarantine during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He volunteered for duty in Vietnam, where he served under Admiral Zumwalt, Commander Naval Forces Vietnam in Saigon. In 1971, he was assigned as an Admin Officer aboard the USS Kennedy. Hal retired as a Commander from the US Navy on April 1, 1982.



Among his many awards were the Navy Commendation Medal with a Combat V and two gold stars, Vietnam Service Medal with four stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expert Navy Pistol Award, and Joint Service Commendation Award with Oakleaf Cluster.



The Navy allowed Hal to travel the world, and most importantly, he was stationed in London, England where he met the love of his life, Catherine Maher in 1954. They were married five months later on July 3rd, 1954 at the Paddington Registrar's Office in London. They were together 65 years before Cathy's passing in 2019.



After his time in the Navy, he worked for his dear friend Bob Johnson at his accounting firm. Hal was an amateur radio operator (WA4VA) and spent much time in his radio room speaking with people around the globe. He loved ODU Women's Basketball and had a group of friends that went to every game with him for years. A soft-spoken man, Hal was most happy in his home surrounded by his family.



Harold is predeceased by his wife Catherine. Hal's memory will be honored and cherished by his 4 children  Alan, Susan Everett (Bruce), Michael (Scarlet), and Steve (Stephanie), his 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and his faithful canine companion, Molly.



The family would like to thank the staff at Virginia Oncology as well as the amazing nurses at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. They were truly gifts from God.



The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 11th from 5:00-7:00 pm at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12th at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. A reception will be held following at the home of Steve and Stephanie. Hal will be interred with Catherine at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Plaza Volunteer Rescue Squad or the American Cancer Society. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com



