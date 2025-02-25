Sadler, Richard Hubert



Richard Hubert Sadler age 92 passed away Friday February 21, 2025. He was born February 18, 1933 in Hamilton to the late Hubert C. and Helen (Brandel) Sadler. On October 19, 1957 in Hamilton he married Carolyn Koffer. Richard was a Machinist all his adult life retiring from General Motors, was a member of Darrtown United Methodist Church, VFW #1069, and United Auto Workers and was also an honorably discharged Air Force veteran. Richard is survived by his wife of 67 years Carolyn Sadler; four children Steven R. (Susanne) Sadler, Mark A. Sadler, Michael T. Sadler, Lisa C. (Donald) Gase; three grandchildren Mark Richard (Gina) Sadler, Bryce E. Sadler, Chandler A. Gase; one great grandchild Emrie Gase and was also survived by many other family and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jacqueline Kolodzik. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Thursday February 27, 2025 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Burial to follow in Darrtown Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Darrtown United Methodist Church 4309 Walnut St. Oxford, Ohio 45056. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



