SADDLER, Zadie Zadie Margaret "Peg" Reynolds Coyle Saddler, was born nearly 100 years ago, to Claude and Molly Jones Reynolds near Elliottville, Kentucky, on September 28, 1920. She passed away on August 11, 2020, in her home. She is preceded in death by her older sister, Zelma Smith and survived by brother, Dan Reynolds, of Columbus and sister, Violet Hatcher of Knoxville, TN. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Saddler. Zadie moved to Ohio when she was 12 or 13 and wherever she went, her home in Ohio, was always her favorite place. She was known to many by different names - Mom, Grandma, Grandma Saddler, Aunt Peg, Zadie and GG. Zadie was a woman of action, determination and structure. She always had something to do. She rode her stationary bike for 30 minutes nearly every day. She cooked, sewed and crafted for friends and family and she always had a stick of chewing gum or a cup of coffee for anyone in need. She was generous and thoughtful. She never forgot birthdays and sent hundreds of cards, usually with a few bucks stuffed in! She loved shopping for Christmas and made sure there was something for everyone! She loved cooking, baking, gardening, canning, shopping for good deals, the color yellow, receiving cards, jigsaw puzzles, word searches and most of all her family! She loved sharing homemade meals and good conversation. Zadie was a wonderful storyteller with a rich life history to draw from, going back to a time when her refrigerator was a springhouse and there were more horses on the road than cars. Her stories were heirlooms that will be passed down for generations to come. She treasured her family above all else, whether related by blood or just love! Zadie will live on through all of the love lines that can be traced back to her. She leaves behind 5 children sons and daughter in law, Glenn Coyle and Don and Linda Coyle, daughters Louise Fulton, Sharon Mason and Beverly Trego and many many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She raised a loving, hard-working and devoted family who will miss her dearly. She passed away just as she wanted, at her home surrounded by her family. Services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel beginning at 1:00PM. Chaplain Janie Brewer will officiate.


