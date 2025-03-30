SADDLER, Roger Eugene



Roger Eugene Saddler, age 85, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on March 26, 2025. Roger was born on May 13, 1939, in Washington County, Virginia, the son of Edgar Eugene Saddler and Dora Louise (Jessee) Saddler. He graduated from Patterson Co-Op High School in 1958 and studied Civil Engineering at the University of Dayton. Roger proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a man of ethics, a dedicated husband, father, father-in-law, and Pa-Paw who cherished his family and friends. He loved flying, fishing, hunting, playing poker, telling jokes, and traveling, whether it be to family reunions in Virginia, national parks in the western United States, or McGregor Bay, Ontario, where he spent time with his beloved family. Roger is survived by his wife of 64 years, Susan (Collins), daughters Janice (Doug) Rice and Jennifer (Jason) Thomas, and grandchildren Andy Rice & fiancée Carrie Pickering, Shelby Rice, Ryan Thomas and Kirsten Thomas, as well as and many cousins, nieces and nephews, family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Revonda Bryan and Joan Lemaster. Roger was a pilot and a land and aerial surveyor who owned Collins-Saddler & Associates. He was a member of the Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio (PLSO), the Valley of Dayton Ancient Accepted of Scottish Rite and a member of the Millennium Lodge of Dayton Masonic Center. He was also a long-time leader of the Board of Moraine Airpark and served on the Board of the Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority and the consistory of Beaver United Church of Christ. He enjoyed giving free airplane rides to children through the EAA Young Eagles Program. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at 11 a.m. at Beaver United Church of Christ, 1960 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, on Saturday, April 12, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Pastor Brian Eastman officiating. Special thanks to the staff at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital South. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to EAA Young Eagles.



