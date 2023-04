Saddler, Carolyn Sue



Carol Sue Saddler, age 69, of Hilliard Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, April 8, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11am. (Mask Required). Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.