Sackenheim, Carol

Sackenheim (Turner), Carol Lou



Carol Lou (Turner) Sackenheim was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 22, 1930, to Wayne and Romilda (Steiger) Turner. She had one sister, Jo Ann Parish, who would become her lifelong best friend. Carol completed twelve years of schooling and two years of nursing school before marrying Joseph B. Sackenheim on January 28, 1950. Together, they reared five children while living in Indianapolis, Indiana: Eric J. Sackenheim (Rachel), Dr. Eve L. Olson (John), Rebecca S. Angelo (Mark), Ann S. Terrell, and Timothy W. Sackenheim (Sharon)-as well as a sixth (part-time) child, Mary Beth Tiemann. Carol, Joe, and the kids were parishioners of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church during that time, but opportunity would bring them southeast.



The family sojourned briefly in Malvern, Pennsylvania, before settling permanently in Waynesboro (Stuarts Draft), Virginia, in 1977. There, Joe opened and managed the FMC/PTC/Rexford Corp plant in Stuarts Draft until his retirement. After Joe's passing on August 6, 1992, Carol-now "Grandma"-became the matriarch of a wide and flourishing family. She is survived by her four remaining children, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.



The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of Waynesboro Manor for their care and kindness, to Dr. Jaime Escanelis and to the many friends and family who have shared their love.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 20, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. The service will be live streamed at stjohnevan.com.



Burial will be private and held at a later date. McDow Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



