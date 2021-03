BAUER, S.C., Sister Carol



Sister Carol Bauer, S.C. beloved member of the Sisters of Charity; survived by sisters Jean Geers and Rose Koch; brothers Jerry and Ed Bauer; many nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity Community. Departed Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the age of 78. Services are private, a Memorial Mass will



follow at a later date. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity



Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051.