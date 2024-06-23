Ryhal, Christopher John
Christopher John Ryhal, 55, of Springfield, passed away in his home on June 15, 2024. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024 in Grace Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held in the church from 12:30-2:00 p.m. The Littleton & Rue Funeral Home is serving the family (www.littletonandrue.com).
