Ryan, Norma

Ryan (Chiappa), Norma Gertrude



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Norma Gertrude Ryan (Chiappa), on March 19th, 2025. Norma was born on September 11, 1927, at Morristown Memorial in Morristown New Jersey to Samuel Chiappa, born in Italy and Clara Helene (Hahn) Chiappa, born in Germany. Norma was preceded in death by her parents and 3 of her 4 siblings: Samuel W. Chiappa, Rosalie Czarnecki, and Dolores Shiver. Her sister Clara McClain resides in Franklin, NJ.



Norma had 7 children; Richard Otto Grosse III (deceased) Walter Samuel Grosse, Michael Allen Grosse, Sheryl Ann Jandle (Grosse), Gerald Edward Ryan Jr. (deceased), Catherine Ryan (deceased) and Norma Jean Ryan. And her adopted "daughters"; Loretta Ryan and Elise Green. Also, her baby girl dog "Little Bit"



She leaves behind a great legacy. We are all connected because of her. She had 12 grandchildren: Dawn, Dianna (David) Rick (Jen), Angela (Michael), Heather, Lisa (Chad), Craig, Melissa, Mike (Jasmine), Jake (Katie), Jenny, and Jacob. 17 great-grandchildren: Athena, Brittany, Lyndsey, Alex, Cameron, Georgio, Curtis, Parker, Emily, Robby, Alloriana, Gabriel, Alexis, Ayden, Sylvia, Dylan and Alex. And 5 great great-grandchildren: Theo, Paisley, Kihayn, Isabella, and Logan.



She had loves in her life and all their deaths preceded hers: her high school sweetheart who died in WWII, her 2 husbands and her last love, that she described as the "love of her life" all served their country which she was very proud of.



Norma also leaves behind her most cherished friend of 66 years; Audrey "Jewel"



Norma grew up during hard times. She lost her mother when she was 10, she experienced many foster home placements until her late high school years, where she lived with a beautiful couple who helped her finish her schooling. She graduated with honors; excelling in her advanced classes such as Latin and Calculus. WWII began when she was 12 and the Great Depression started when she was 14. Norma had aspirations of going to college to study Arts and Science. She was extremely brilliant. She could tap dance and sing like an angel. Unfortunately, she ended up working in the factories, like many young women did, because of the war. She got married young and went on to be a mother and a homemaker.



In her 60's she began her dedication of 30+ years to the American Legion Auxiliary in support of our Veterans. She marched in parades in her 70's proudly carrying the American Flag. She was very active in supporting Veterans, until she could no longer physically participate. She was a lifetime member upon her passing. Norma was very proud to honor those whom served this country.



People would often ask us if she was a Veteran and the response was always, YES, she served and sacrificed a great deal for this country. She was one of the most patriotic individuals known to our family.



At 4 "11", Norma was as tough as nails. She had worked very hard to become independent and live the life that she deserved. Unfortunately, her health began failing in the midst of her new adventures of later life, and she slowly became less independent. However, she never gave up, not until the last couple of days of her 97 ½ years on this earth, when she realized it was time to go. She said she saw her mother and her belief was that it was time to go be with all of those who went before her.



Her best friend "Jewel" put it perfectly, when she responded to the news of the death of her treasured friend; "the world feels a lot smaller"!



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com