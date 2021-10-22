RYAN, Mary H.



Age 90, of Dayton, reunited with her husband, Ronald on October 19, 2021. She was born on January 11, 1931, in



Lancaster, OH, to the late John Sr. and Dollie (White) Minic.



She is survived by her beloved children, Carol (Mark) Schumacher, Sue (Tony) Mauro, Tom Ryan, Mike (Carol) Ryan and Dave (Suzette) Ryan; grandchildren, Christy, Jenny, Pete, Vince, Angelo, Eric, Matt, Elizabeth, Seth, Marty, Eric and



Emma; great-grandchildren, Peter, Jillian, Graham, Ben, Sal, Gianna, Leo, Arabella, Nico, Adriana, Gino, Talia, Capri, Romee, Nathan, Madison, Jacob, Natalie, Rylie, Quinn,



Maverick and Jesse; sister, Jean Minic; special friend and



caretaker, Lisa Evans and numerous extended family and dear friends.



Mary was a long-time member of the Dayton Carver's Guild. She graduated from the University of Dayton, Class of 1954, with her bachelor's degree. Mary and Ron were proud



members of the UD band.



Family will receive friends from 3-5 PM on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459). A Mass of



Christian Burial will begin at 11 AM on Monday, October 25 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, (2300 Smithville Rd., Dayton, 45420). Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton and/or Learning Tree Farm, in Mary's memory.



To share a memory of Mary or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

