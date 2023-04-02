Ryan, Kerry Gene "K.G."



Ryan, Kerry Gene "K.G.," age 76 of Phillipsburg, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023. He was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1965 and a veteran of Vietnam having proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. K.G. worked at NCR and later retired from Northmont City Schools. He was a member of the American Legion Post #707 in Englewood. K.G. also was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed watching sports and woodworking. He is survived by his daughter: Angie (Doug) Ripple, son: Sean (Betsy) Ryan, grandchildren: Austin (Vanessa Paxton) Ripple, Taylor (Justin) Powell, Fox Ryan and Ginger Ryan, great grandson: Max Douglas Ripple, sister: Jerry (Don) Edmunds, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Barbara Jean (Ernst) Ryan, parents: Thomas and Mildred (Bishop) Ryan, and brothers: Larry, Terry and Barry Ryan. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420). To view the service for K.G. and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com

