Ryan, Gerald

Ryan, Jr., Gerald Edward "Jake"



Gerald E. Ryan, Jr., 68, of Tompkinsville Ky., passed away on February 20th at Norton's Hospital in Louisville Ky.



Jake is survived by his wife, Loretta Ryan of Tompkinsville Ky., his mother, Norma Gertrude Ryan of Middletown, Oh., his daughter, Jenifer M. Ward of Centerville, Oh., his son's: Gerald E. Ryan, III (Katie) of Indiana and Jacob M.T. Ryan (Yossey) of Tompkinsville, Ky., his stepsons: Steven Botts (Amy), Eric Cain (Brittany), Scott Botts (Brandi) and Bradley Botts (Mary) all of Tompkinsville, Ky., 24 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, his 2 brothers: Walter S. Grosse and Michael A. Grosse; both of Middletown, Oh. and his 2 sisters: Sheryl A. Jandle and Norma "Jeannie" Ryan (Elise); all from Norfolk, Virginia. He also leaves behind his faithful companions; his dogs Petey and Zeke.



Jake was preceded in death by his father Gerald E. Ryan, Sr. and his brother Otto Richard Grosse III.



Jake's wishes were to be cremated. There will be 2 Celebration of Life services. Saturday, March 1st, 2pm at the Rockbridge Baptist Church in Tompkinsville, Ky. and on March 15th from 1pm to 3pm at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes 517 S. Sutphin St. Middletown, Oh.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com