Rutledge, Victoria

Rutledge (Petroff), Victoria A. "Vicky"



Petroff, Victoria A. "Vicky", 77, of Springfield, passed away Sunday evening, September 1, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Vicky was born October 6, 1946 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Nick and Sandra (Kakasuleff) Petroff. She worked for both Credit Life and Insurmark Insurance companies. She is survived by her dedicated and loving spouse, James Rutledge; brother, James (Jeanne) Petroff; nephews, Jeremy (Catie) Petroff and Jonathan Petroff; great nieces, Lindsay and Lauren; and sister-in-law, Sharon (Rob) Randall. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Boris "Bo" Petroff. Private inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Vicky's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



