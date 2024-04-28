Rutledge, Shirley

Shirley Rutledge, 81 of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2024. She was born on July 21, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio to Paul & Bertha Eberwein. Shirley was a long-time employee at McAlpin's, Dillard's & Macys. She loved spending time with her family, babysitting grandchildren, attending their school and sport activities, crafting, and luncheons with the ladies from McAlpin's. She is survived by her loving husband, Garry, sons, Garry Jr (Becky), Kevin (Kelly), daughter, Teresa (Dana) Hook, grandchildren, Abbe (Bobby) Bowling, Joey (Katie) Saporito, Chris (Emily) Saporito, Kaylee (Corey) Bates, Alex (Morgan) Rutledge, Courtney Hook, Shelby Rutledge, Mackenzie Rutledge, 11 great-grandchildren, brother, Paul Eberwein, sisters, Sharon Fisher, Sherry (David) Miller and Leslie (Mark) Prater. Shirley is preceded in death by father Paul, mother Bertha (Leslie) Hayes and brother Kirby Eberwein.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 from 10:00 am  12:00 pm, with service following at 12:00 pm, officiated by Chaplain Lisa Barry at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005.

