RUTLEDGE, Nona Lorelle 53, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Walk-through Visitation 9 am - 12 Noon on Friday, September 11, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Graveside service 12:30 pm at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Rd., Moraine OH.