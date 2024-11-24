Rutkowski, Harald



Harald Donald Rutkowski, a cherished husband and father, passed away on November 19,2024, in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 67. Born on October 28, 1957, in Wiesvaden, Germany, Harald's journey through life was marked by his kindness, love, and dedication to family. After earning a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Wright State University, Harald embarked on a career that spanned over two decades. He from Dayton Power & Light after 20 fruitful years, a testament to his hard work and commitment. Following his retirement, he continued to share his skills and passion at Meijer, where his warm personality made him a favorite among colleagues and customers alike. Harald was not just defined by his work; he was a man of many interests. He had a passion for the Canadian Football League, and no game day felt complete without him cheering on his favorite teams. Music filled his life with joy, and he loved spending time on his iPad, exploring everything that technology had to offer. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Cathy Rutkowski, whose companionship brought light to his life, and his son, Michael (Riley) Rutkowski, who carried on the values of kindness and love that his father instilled. Harald's legacy is shaped by those who predeceased him, including his parents, Donald and Hildegard Rutkowski, his brother Dieter (Donna) Rutkowski, his aunt Irma Rutkowski, and his uncle Ralph Rutkowski. Each of them played an important role in his life, and their memories will forever resonate in the hearts of his family. The loss of Harald leaves a profound void, but his spirit will continue to shine through the love he shared and the memories he created. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 from 4 pm - 6 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home 3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, OH 45439. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 11 am at same location. Family will additionally receive guests one hour prior to the service. Harald will then be laid to rest at Trissel Cemetery.



