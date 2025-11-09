Ruth Smith

Smith (Schwegman), Ruth E.



of Oxford, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at the age of 89. Ruth grew up in Oxford, Ohio and graduated from Stewart High School in 1954. After high school, Ruth worked at Western College for Women from 1954 to 1957. On August 10, 1957, Ruth married James R.T. Smith. They resided at Fort Knox for 2 years, then returned to Oxford. James and Ruth built their business, Oxford Oil Service Company where they worked until retirement in 2018. Ruth and Jim were married for 65 years. She was very fortunate to have five caring sisters and five caring brothers, Regina Durbin, Rita Cox, Lorene Klinefelder, Mary Thomas, Alice Krauth, and Omer, Harold, Walter, Ralph, and Dick Schwegman. She is survived by her children, Donald Wayne (Kim) Smith, Teresa Ann Smith, Douglas Alan (Regina) Smith; her grandchildren, Courteney Smith, Conner (Gabrielle) Smith, Carrigan (Cody) Carr, and Hannah Aukerman; two great-grandchildren, Colton and Callie Carr; as well as many loved nieces, nephews, and her dear friend, Marilyn Rosas. She is proceeded in death by her loving husband, James R.T. Smith; her brothers, Omer, Harold, Walter and her sisters, Regina Durbin and Lorene Klinefelder; and her niece, Mary Durban. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 10, 2025 from 11:00 AM until the time of her Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 NOON at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 East High Street, Oxford, Ohio, with Fr. Jeff Silver officiating. Burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the church. Arrangements by Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home - Hamilton, OH



