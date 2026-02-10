Ruth Mullins

Mullins, Ruth Ann



Ruth Ann Mullins, passed away on February 7, 2026, at the age of 91. Born on December 30, 1934, to Cecil Paugh and Elizabeth Reese of Hamilton Ohio, and raised by Wade and Ruth Brown of Madison Township, Ohio. Ruth was a beloved resident of Middletown, Ohio. Ruth attended Middletown High School, where she laid the foundation for a life filled with dedication and care. She was married for almost 56 years to her husband, Edward Mullins, a testament to their enduring love and partnership. Together, they raised two daughters, Patty and Debbie.



Ruth, a devoted Christian and hard worker, was a loving mother and grandmother, always finding joy in caring for her grandchildren. She had a passion for puzzles and camping. Before her husband Ed's passing, they both enjoyed traveling with Jim Winters and the Jolly 60's. Ruth cherished spending time with her church family, reflecting her deep faith and commitment to her community. She dedicated most of her life to working as a nurse's aide, where her hard work and compassion touched many lives. Ruth will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family, her devotion to her faith, and her tireless work ethic. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and warmth that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Edward, sister Pearl Friend, close brother and sister-in-law Mervin and Yvonne Mullins, sister-in-law Genieve Allen, and Ayla Cope.



Ruth is survived by her daughters, Patty Parker, Deborah (Junior) Cope; grandchildren, Jeremy Parker, Kaitlin Parker, Shelbi (Matt) Adams, Jacob Brittingham, Allisa (Brandon) Alexander, Jesika Cope, and Macie Cope; as well as great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 PM with Pastor Danny Hidlebaugh officiating. Entombment will immediately follow at Butler County Memorial Gardens in Trenton, Ohio. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com