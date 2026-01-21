Beck (Ditmer), Ruth Eileen



Ruth Eileen (Ditmer) Beck, 102, of Indianapolis, died on Thursday January 15, 2026, at Westminster Village. Born December 16,1923, she was the daughter of Russell and Irene (Huffman) Ditmer and had three brothers, Arthur, Marlin and Robert (all deceased). She was happily married for 67 years to Paul Beck (deceased). They raised 4 children, Sandra Kibbey (Eldon), Patricia Favorite (Henry), Donald (Peggy), and Bruce (Kathy). They had 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.



Services will be at Eagle Creek Grace Bible Church, 7001 W 46th St. Indianapolis, IN on Friday, January 23rd at 12:30pm with visitation beginning at 11:00am. Full obituary is available at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/12710675



