Rust (Overacker), Mary E.



Rust, Mary E. (Overacker) passed away March 19, 2024. She was born April 6, 1921, in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of C. Walter and Marie (Burns) Overacker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Raymond Rust, sister Betty J. Stanton, brother William H. Overacker, daughter Delores J. (Clark) Holub, granddaughter Amelia J. Justice, grandson Joey Sundberg and great grandson Zachary A. Blevins. She is survived by her daughters Peggy D. (Clark) Wright, Maryln S. (Clark) Sundberg, 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson and 2 great-great-great granddaughters, her sister-in-law, Norma Jean Overacker, 1 niece and 2 nephews. Mary and Ray were faithful members of Rockway Lutheran Church where they cleaned, took care of the grounds, and helped with church dinners for more than 30 years. She was a member of United Senior Services and while there, she enjoyed playing Euchre. She also liked playing Penny Ante Poker, Big Euchre and traveling with her brother and sister-in-law. Mary and Ray spent many Winters in AZ with her daughter and her family. A visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held at the funeral home at 1pm Tuesday with Reverend Dr. Nathan Esala officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



