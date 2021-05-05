RUSSELL, Ronald Talbert



52 Years Young.



On April 23, 2021, Ronald Talbert Russell "Ronnie," left on his final journey. Ronnie was born January 12, 1969, in Breathitt County, Kentucky, to Jennie (Turner) and Kenneth Russell, Sr. The family moved to Franklin, Ohio, where



Ronnie graduated high school. While serving in the U.S. Navy, he was stationed in Keflavik, Iceland.



An avid outdoorsman, Ronnie enjoyed fishing, hunting, archery and softball, winning many division titles with his



brothers. He also enjoyed coaching and watching his children play sports; and he loved the Kentucky Wildcats.



Known for his impeccable work ethic that was admired by his employer and colleagues, he worked the last 20 years at



Martin Marietta. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew, Dustin Russell and all four grandparents. He is



survived by his son, A. Jacob Russell of Cincinnati; his



daughter, Riley C. Russell of Trenton; brothers, Kenneth R.



Russell, Jr., Frankie (Stacy) Russell and Donnie (Angie) Russell, all of Franklin; niece, Carlee Russell and nephews, Christopher (Jeannie), Kyle, Ryan, Eli; a great-nephew, Lincoln; and



Ronnie's girlfriend, Julie Stewart of Miamisburg, Ohio.



A Celebration of Ronnie's Life will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Anthem House Church, 7974 Barret Road, West Chester, Ohio 45069.

