Rush, William R.



William Rush, 88, of Kettering, Ohio passed away on May 2, 2025. Bill was born on November 20, 1936 in Middletown, Ohio. He was a loving husband, great father, and a devoted friend. Bill is survived by his wife, Lois, married 68 years, Sons, Scott (Carol) and Kirk (Beth), Grandchildren, Jason (Megan) Rush, Elizabeth (Aaron) Zink and seven great grandchildren, Tanner, Harrison, Lula Rush, and Charlie, Oliver, Evelyn, Annie Zink and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by step-grandson Alexander (Brittany) Todt, Scarlett, Natalie, and Everleigh. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church (3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, Ohio) on May 18th from 1-4 pm in Rejoice Hall with a Prayer and Remembrance at 2 pm. Donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton.



