Rush, Thomas Lemar "Tom"



Thomas "Tom" L. Rush age 72 of Springfield passed away peacefully at home with his daughter by his side on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. He was born the son of Harold & Thelma (Clarkson) Rush on August 12, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; son Tony Rush. Tom is survived by his daughter Teri-Lynn Rush; granddaughter Kaylee (Mike) Rutherford - Riehle; great granddaughter on the way Nola; brother Don (Arlene) Rush; many nieces, nephews, extended family, & a host of friends. Tom graduated from Springfield South High School class of 1968. He retired from International after 31 years of faithful service & from Interstate Truckers after 8 years. Tom was a lifetime member of the NRA, Ohio Gun Collectors, Harley Owners Group, Corvette Owners Group, & many local animal charities. He enjoyed riding his Harley, loved his Corvette, & enjoyed trap & target shooting. Most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family & friends. A memorial gathering of friends & family will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 12PM -2PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a memorial service will be held at 2PM. The family would like to extend a special thanks for the compassionate care they received from Vitas Hospice, Comfort Keepers, his homecare giver & friend Stephanie Swayne. Expressions of Sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



