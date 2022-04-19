journal-news logo
RUNKLE, Walter E.

Age 68, passed away Friday April 8, 2022, at springfield regional hospital. He was born July 20, 1953, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Neil Runkle; mother Bessis Howard; two brothers Robert Neil Runkle and Jim Runkle. He is survived by his wife Jeanette E. Runkle; daughter Julie Cummins; son Matt Runkle; brother Tom Runkle; sister Karen Hickman; three grandchilden and several nieces and nephews. His body will be donated to the

division of anatomy at The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio.

