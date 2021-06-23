RUNKLE, Janet L. "Jan"



84, formerly of Kettering, passed away at 6:10 PM,



Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Cridersville Nursing Home. She was born on August 9, 1936, in Brown Township, Miami



County, OH, to Leroy and Edith Wilson Anderson who have



preceded her in death.



Survivors include her three sons, Gary (Melanie) Runkle, of Wapakoneta, Jeff Runkle, of Roanoke, VA, and Scott Runkle, of Manassas, VA; 3 grandchildren, Emily Runkle, Kristen Runkle, and David Runkle; and 2 great-grandchildren, Grayson and Savannah.



Jan was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Francis; and infant brother, Timothy Anderson.



A 1954 graduate of Brown Local High School, Miami County, Jan was a longtime resident of Kettering. She enjoyed a lengthy career with the City of Kettering in the Traffic



Engineering Department.



Jan was a very independent woman who was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge. She was a fitness enthusiast,



running in her younger years, then staying active with the many classes at her Kettering YMCA, where she was also an active volunteer. Jan cherished her many friends and will be sadly missed.



A time of gathering will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 PM Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Washington Room of the Presidential Banquet Center, 4548 Presidential Way Kettering, Ohio 45429. Janet's final resting place will be in the Scattering



Garden of David's Cemetery, Kettering. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Kettering YMCA. The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.

