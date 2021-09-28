RUMGAY, Donna Jean



Age 85, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton September 25, 2021. Born on October 17, 1935 to the late James and Mildred Kemp in Cumming, Georgia. She



married Robert Rumgay Jr. on November 21, 1953, he preceded her in death on August 20, 2018. She loved her family, church family and always helped with all church functions. Donna spent years with Robert building their home on Norris Lake where they loved entertaining family and friends. Donna was a fabulous cook, and everyone was amazed when she served the large meals with such ease. Loving mother to



Debbie (Dale) Lacey, Susan Poffinbarger, Judy (Jeff) Withro,. grandmother to Rob (Angie) Jester, Kayla (Jonathan) Korb, Brooke (Brooks) Stover, great-grandmother to Laeken Jester, Sophie Stover and Paisley Korb. A Visitation will take place at the Darrtown United Methodist Church on Wednesday,



September 29, 2021, at 10:30 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Darrtown United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

