RUHRMUND, Anne

1 hour ago

75, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born January 18, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jonathan and Dorothy (Cromwell) Cheney. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ray Ruhrmund; children, Donald (Kai) Ruhrmund,

Elizabeth (Jason) Malecha; four grandchildren; two sisters, Jane (James) Hildebrand, Laura Waymire; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5-7pm with a memorial service to honor Anne beginning at 7:00pm at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trotelchapman.com.




Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com

