RUFF, Maureen Ann "Oma"



Ruff, Maureen Ann (aka Oma) age 87 died Wednesday May 7, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born March 29, 1938, to the late Edward A. and Harriet Hawkins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward C. Ruff Sr. (aka Opa). Oma is survived by her children Edward Jr. (Susan), Chris (Donna), Nikki Shelby, Michael (Melinda), Heath, Teresa (Brian) Helm; grandchildren Lauren (Kyle) Robbins, Lindsey (Chris) Jehle, Michael (Bethany), Christen (Anthony) Whalen, Eddie III, Katie, AJ Helm, Sam, Chase Helm, Matthew, Alexis; great-grandsons Rowan Whalen, Ryan and Logan Ruff; great-granddaughter Willow Whalen; siblings LaVerne Hollis, Donna Mae Babb, Ed Hawkins; many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Over the years, many foreign exchange students were welcomed into her home. Oma volunteered and worked wherever Precious Blood Church and School needed her: cooking, making crafts, monitoring the kids during recess, assisting in the classrooms, helping young and adult students learn English and Math to help further their studies and careers. She was one of those people who just couldn't say no to helping others. She loved and cared for many family dogs over her lifetime! She loved reading all genres of books. She played several instruments, taught piano and enjoyed all genres of music. She loved to be surrounded by kids and their stories and curiosity. She loved Christmas! And most of all: she loved Opa and her family! A Public Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:15am on Friday May 30, 2025, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416. A Memorial Mass will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Maureen's memory to: Greater Dayton Humane Society, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



