RUFF, Eddward

RUFF, Sr., Edward C.



Age 82, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Dayton. He was born June 21, 1938, to the late Edward N. and Elsie Ruff. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a BS in Welding Engineering and Xavier University with an MBA. He was a member of the Sigma Chapter of Theta Tau and the



American Welding Society.



After 35 years, he retired from General Motors, and was known and respected for his



leadership and strong work ethic. He enjoyed his service to and friendship with fellow retirees.



Ed is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Maureen; children Edward Jr. (Susan), Chris (Donna), Nikki Shelby, Michael



(Melinda), Heath, Teresa (Brian) Helm; grandchildren Lauren (Kyle) Robbins, Lindsey, Michael (Bethany), Christen (Anthony) Whalen, Eddie III, Katie, AJ Helm, Sam, Chase Helm, Matthew, Alexis; great-grandson Rowan Whalen; faithful companion Sally; sister Patricia (Jim) Eller; his nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.



Ed is preceded in death by his pet and best friend, Pepper, and all the family dogs he and Maureen loved.



A Public Visitation will be held from 9-10 am on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416. A Family Only Private Memorial Mass will immediately follow. Due to COVID-19, we ask that all guests please wear a mask while at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ed's memory to: Greater



Dayton Humane Society, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted with Baker Hazel and Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com