RUEF, Rita Marie 74 of Dayton, passed away, Thursday, April 19, 2023. Rita was born November 15, 1948 a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Hilda Lucille (Miller) Ruef. Also preceding her in death are her brother-in-law Kenny Flayler, sisters-in-law Connie Kennell, Diane (Jim) Wallish, godparents Ernie (Madonna) Ruef and many special aunts and uncles.



Rita leaves to cherish her memory her sister Theresa (Ted) Flayler, nephews Thomas (Becky) Flayler, Tony (Kena) Flayler, great-nieces Kayla (Trevor) Monger, Alyvia Flayler, great-nephew Elliott Monger. Also surviving are special brother-in-law Jeff (Karen) Flayler, sisters-in-law Jackie (Gary) Goubeaux, Leslie (Rick) Mooneyham, Soni Flayler, special friends Angie, Rose, Nancy, June, numerous cousins.



She was a 1967 graduate of St. Joseph Commercial School. Rita was a Bookkeeper and was retired from Ohio Lamp and Fixture after 44 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, she enjoyed crochet, knitting, reading, the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals.



There will be a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 am, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45409, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rita may be made to the charity of your choice.



