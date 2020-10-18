RUDAWSKI, Helen "Ruth" Helen "Ruth" Rudawski was born on August 16, 1924, in Pittsburgh, PA, to parents Edna and William Bradburn. She grew up with three brothers and three sisters and they resided in Sheridan, PA. In 1945, she was pinned as a registered nurse, graduating from St. Francis Hospital Nursing School with studies at the University of Pittsburgh. Ruth served as a WWII Nurse Cadet in the US Army at Deshon VA Hospital, Butler, PA. After the War she married George Rudawski. They settled in Glenshaw, PA, where they raised 5 children. In 1967, the family moved to Springfield, OH, and Ruth immediately started to practice as a psychiatric nurse at Springfield Mercy Hospital. She received a BS degree in psychology in 1976 and served as a Patient Rights Advocate for Mental Health Services until her retirement. She taught childbirth classes at the Springfield City Schools Expectant Mother's Classes for high school teens and helped develop the Parent-Infant Center, once a part of Mercy Health. She was a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer for many years. Ruth and her late husband George were awarded the Clark County Outstanding Senior Citizen award in 1998. At the height of the Vietnam War, Ruth served as co-chair of Springfield People for Peace and she was an active member of Another Mother for Peace. Her passion for patriotism and world peace was shared by close friends Peggy Hanna and Karen Duncan. She was instrumental in the early development of the Springfield Peace School and Camp which she joyfully participated in for many years. Ruth was wearing "peace symbol" earrings when she passed away October 11th, 2020. One of the highlights of her life was being recognized for her military service with an Honor Flight trip to Washington DC at the age of 91. Ruth was an accomplished artist, a master gardener, an expert seamstress and she enjoyed birding, meditation, and travel. As a resident of Oakwood Village, she inspired several gardening projects, including the design and implementation of the Prairie Project in collaboration with residents Dr. Louis Laux and Mrs. Ann Laux. A large expanse of land on the Oakwood property was converted into a Prairie and wildlife-friendly space, becoming a permanent place for residents to visit and enjoy the beauty of a natural prairie with its abundance of plants and wildlife. As a result, the National Wildlife Federation recognized Oakwood Village Campus as a Certified Wildlife Habitat. She leaves to enjoy her legacy five children Guy Rudawski, Holly (Jim) McCutcheon, Linda Rudawski, Joyce (Ellis) Hart, and Sally Ryon; nine grandchildren Nick (Erica) and Greg (Kaeyt) Rudawski, Dawn and Rob (Jenna) Bennett, Kirk (Kayla) and Kane (Steffanie) Stratton, Scott (Courtney) Ryon, Brandi Cox and Jennifer McCutcheon; twelve great-grandchildren Avery, Jaren, Graysen, Garrett, Charli, Zeke, Beau, Lucy, Rudy, Ayden, Madi and Audrey; many special nieces and nephews, and special friends Peggy Hanna, Karen Duncan, Janet Baer, Paul and Jean Kozak, and Heidi Short. She joins in heaven her parents, husband George, grandchildren Garrett Stratton and Jessica Ryon, son in law Tim Ryon, special sister Alice, sisters Mary Jane and Lucille, brothers Bill, Tom and Bobby, and special friend Bill Soeller. The family extends their deepest appreciation to Oakwood Village and Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice for their care and compassion. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date due to the COVID pandemic. Donations in Ruth's memory for the perpetual enhancement of the Oakwood Prairie habitat may be sent to Mercy Health Foundation Heirloom Fund Oakwood Village, 100 McCreight Ave. Suite 200, Springfield, Ohio 45504 or donate at the Mercy Health Foundation website and designate your gift for The Oakwood Village Heirloom Fund.



