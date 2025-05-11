Rucker, Joann

rucker (Butler), Joann



Joann Rucker, 94, of Springfield, passed away peacefully May 5, 2025, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 26, 1931, in Har-mony, Ohio, the daughter of George and Jessie (Trout) Butler. Joann enjoyed watching television, shopping and spending time with her beloved family. She is survived by two children; Lisa (Dale) Massie Sr. and Brian (Sue) Rucker, step grandson; Dale Massie Jr., several nieces and nephews and special friend; Amy Huff-Shough. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; Earl "Ruck" Rucker in 2000, four sisters, two brothers and her parents. Private graveside services will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery with Pastor Rick Clos of-ficiating. Burial will follow. Joann's family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Cherish Hospice and Dr. Vipul Patel for all of their dedi-cated care and support. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



