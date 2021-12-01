RUCKER, Charles R. "Chuck"



Age 62, of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at West Chester Hospital. He was born on July 10, 1959, in Flint, MI, the son of the late Lynne Schmaltz. Chuck was a Machine Operator at Craig Cold Type Supply and then



later at Smart Papers. He



married his wife of 23 years,



Michelle (Carter) Rucker on



October 3, 1998, in Hamilton. Chuck is survived by his wife, Michelle; daughters, Amie Fields, Jennifer Rucker (Kenny), and Sarah Barker (Sean); step-son, Justen Elliott; grandchildren, Smokey, Dakota, Christiana, Bryauna, Kayden, Miley,



Charlotte, and Juliette; siblings, Jimmy Rucker (Sharon) and Paula Wells; and niece and nephews, Tara, Matthew, and Jesse. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Cindi Hood. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday,



December 5, 2021, from 2-5 pm at Seven Mile Winery, 3526 Somerville Jacksonburg Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042.



Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com