Ruby, Maryann

Maryann Ruby, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2024, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born on April 10, 1935, in Clio, Michigan and is survived by son, Carl (Susie) Ruby, grand daughters Meagan (Micah) Wagner, Kelsey Ruby, Erin (Brad) Armstrong, and Leah Ruby, and seven wonderful great grandchildren. Her husband Claude Ruby passed away in 2008. Visitation will be held at the Landing at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME at 830 N. Limestone St. on Tuesday, July 9 from 5:00-7:00 pm. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on July 13 at 11:00 am at the Trinity Methodist Church in Lapeer, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Children Are Our Future fund at Central Christian Church in Springfield.

