Rubino, L. Joseph

Rubino, III, Dr. L. Joseph



Dr. L. Joseph Rubino III, age 52, passed away April 5th, 2023 surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Leslie; 4 children, Caroline, Julia, Elizabeth and Joe; parents, Lou and Catherine Rubino; 4 siblings, David (Laura) Rubino, Evelyn (Sean) Butler, Maggie (Tom) Pilkington and Mary (Read) Wall; father-in-law, Mario Lombardo; 2 sisters-in-law, Lisa (Michael) Drew and Lauri Lombardo; his 15 nieces and nephews; and extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. His funeral Mass will take place at Holy Angels Church at 11:00 am on Wednesday April 12th, 2023.For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.

