Rubenstein, Howard



RUBENSTEIN, Howard, age 87, formerly of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Howard was a retired secondary teacher for the NYC School System with 37 years of service, a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue, Men's Club, and former President of the Eastern NY Youth Soccer Association. He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Debbi); daughter & son-in-law, Paula Rubenstein & Isaac Wong of Lexington, KY; sons & daughters-in-law, Douglas & Marla Rubenstein of Indianapolis, Indiana, Stephen Rubenstein & Michele Leshan of Ann Arbor, Michigan; grandchildren, Julia Rubenstein & Ryan Rubenstein; and many other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, March 22, 2024, at Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel, 1817 West Schantz Avenue, with Rabbi Aubrey Glazer and Cantor Andrea Raizen officiating. Interment Beth Abraham Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Howard's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



