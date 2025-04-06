Roy, Kenneth L. "Ken"



Roy, Kenneth Lee, age 95, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Ken was born on July 26, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Wilford and Edith Leitz Roy. He was preceded in death by his, wife Grace Roy in 2013. He is survived by children, Phill (Lynne) Roy, Donna (Fred) Felsburg, Paul (Lori) Roy, and Amy (Bill) Diederich, seven grandchildren , four step grandchildren, and two great granddaughters. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Funeral service will immediately follow visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Entombment will be in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



