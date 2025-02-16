Rowley, Blair Arlie



Dr. Blair Arlie Rowley, beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, Professor Emeritus from Wright State University, and pioneer in the field of biomedical engineering, transitioned peacefully beyond the veil, on February 8, 2025, at the age of 90 with his devoted wife, Marilyn, of 65 years by his side. Born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Zelma and Coy Rowley, Blair was a man of intellect, service, and passion. He proudly served as a Captain in the U.S. Army, participating in the Korean War. Following his military service, he pursued higher education and earned his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Missouri at Columbia and actively continued to support Tau Beta Pi and Phi Beta Kappa making significant contributions to medical advancements from behind the scenes, embodying humility and dedication to science. Blair dedicated much of his career to shaping young minds and advancing biomedical education. He was Chairman of Biomedical Engineering and Computer Medicine for 12 years at Texas Tech University before joining Wright State University in 1984, where he was Chairman of the Biomedical Engineering department and oversaw the incoming freshman engineering program. He continued as a professor teaching and mentoring students and participating in various research projects until his retirement at 72 years old. He brought building model airplanes and building bridge designs to the students in the engineering program at Wright State creating and spreading love for design with them. His impact on students and the broader medical community was profound and lasting. Beyond academia, Blair lived a vibrant and dedicated life. Blair had a deep relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and lived that abundantly throughout his life, was a member Faith Community Methodist Church in Xenia and a storyteller with Network of Biblical Storytellers, International. He was a member of Scottish Rite and a Mason from Lodge 49 in Xenia. He served as an Ambassador for the Antioch Shrine as well as participating in multiple clubs and parades, demonstrating a deep commitment to fellowship and service, always ready with a joke to entertain his friends. A lifelong aviation enthusiast, he held a pilot's license for decades and found joy in building and flying model airplanes and participated in the Wright Flyers flying club. He was a talented computer programmer and had many of the original computers from the 70's and 80's throughout his home to influence his children as they grew, even opening a personal computer store in 1979. He loved flowers cultivating a beautiful yard, grew award winning vegetables for the Greene County Fair, had a wonderful sense of humor making those around him laugh, and knew friends everywhere he went. Blair was a talented musician, playing the organ, guitar, clarinet, flute, and harmonica and brought the joy of music into the lives of his family and friends. Blair brought the first Birman cat, Griswold's Tryphena of Barmar, into the family in the late 60's and through many years of dedication he and Marilyn helped to establish the beautiful breed in the United States with Barmar Birmans, leaving the legacy of Aazlann Birmans (Barbara and Ricky) and Caleita Birmans (William and Juanita) to carry on the preservation of the gorgeous Birman cats. Blair dedicated his life to his three children, Chris Rowley, and twins Barbara Gleason and Juanita Rowley, sons-in-law, Ricky Gleason and William Ward, and treasured the grandchildren, Cassandra Joy (Michael) Kaleb (Meghan), Jacob, Alex (Jon), James, Danielle Blair, and Cherokee (Summer), as well as great grandchildren Sean, Declan, Dante, Leonara, and Elayna. He loved and was loved by his nephews and their children, David (Kim) Penberthy, Scott Penberthy, Brent (Hang) Van Eaton, and Brian (Liliane) Van Eaton, as well as nieces, cousins and their families and lived every moment of everyday for all of them. He is already missed by his standard poodles, Lady Samantha (Sami) and Lady Charlotte (Charli). He now joins his son, Chris, his sisters, Ann and Betty, his brother-in-law, Jim, and his mom and dad in joy and eternal peace with Jesus. Blair was admired and will be missed by the many friends and family he had over the years. Funeral services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd, Dayton, OH 45432, on February 22, 2025. Family viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by an open viewing at 11:00 a.m., with services commencing at 1:00 p.m. A life well-lived and guided by service, knowledge, and love, Blair will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.



