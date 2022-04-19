ROWLAND,



Meridith Katherine



Age 42, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. She was born June 4, 1979, to William and Kimberly Doane in Fredericktown, Ohio. She is



preceded in death by her grandmothers: Thelma Bricker and Marjorie Doane; grandfather: James K. Doane and



uncle: James D. Doane. Meridith is survived by her husband Chad and their loving children: Chad, Samantha and Madelynn Rowland; her mother and father: Kimberly and William Doane; siblings: William (Amanda) Doane II, Elizabeth (Doug) Mezie, Jessica (Shawn) Jeffery, and Rachel (Myke) Taylor. Her mother and



father-in-law Veda and Carl Rowland, and sisters-in-law: Tricia (Chad) Faulk and Christina (Jim) Grosshart. Meridith was one of a kind. She was caring, compassionate, fierce and determined. She had a deep love for her family and friends, and had her own unique way of expressing herself. Meridith saw beauty in things that most wouldn't. She enjoyed reading, writing, studying the Bible and she was undoubtedly



Eminem's #1 fan. She will be deeply missed but never



forgotten. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory..



