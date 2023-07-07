Rowland, Larry

X

Larry Rowland, 77, of Springfield, passed away at Arbors of Springfield on June 22, 2023. Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com

