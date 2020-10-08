ROUSH, Thomas Ray "Tom" Age 80, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 1:08 p.m. at his home after a brave battle with cancer. He was born on November 2, 1939, in Union County to Harold and Marjorie Finley Roush. He was a 1959 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. Tom proudly served his county in the US Air Force from 1961-1965, during the Vietnam Era. Tom managed the Clark Gas Station in Washington CH for twenty-five years and later retired from Crop Production Services due to his failing health. He enjoyed fishing, cutting firewood, being outdoors, working, and being with his family. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Roush; brother-in-law, Kenny Brown; and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Roush, Kay Brown, and Becky Blain-Haynes. Survivors include his loving wife, Kathleen Kay Brown Roush, whom he married on January 3, 1969; children, Michael "Myke" Roush, and Kirk (Korenda) Roush; grandchildren, Alex Moore, Hayden Roush, Ian Roush, Gabriel Roush, Johnathan Roush, and Addilyn Roush; brothers, Jerry Roush, and Bernie Roush; and brother-in-law, Harold "Snookie" Brown. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com

