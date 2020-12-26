ROUSH, Robert F.



83, originally from Hamilton, Ohio, passed gently while in hospice care late in the morning of December 21, 2020. His passing during the COVID-19 mandates was comforted by the limited visitations of immediate family during the final few days of his blessed life. His family is indeed thankful to hospice and the nursing home for making this accommodation and caring for him diligently over the last few years.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Elsie Roush (Oglesby) and his sister Patricia Kaiser (Roush). He is survived by his spouse of 58 years Willadene Roush (Helton), a daughter Karen (Ken) Dennen and their children Nicholas and Alex, a son Kevin (ex-wife Patricia) Roush and their children Katherine, Elizabeth, and Sofia, and a brother Glen Roush, as well as many nieces and nephews from his brother and late sister.



Robert was a simple, quiet man, raised during the sunset of the Great Depression, and grew up ever mindful of the associated needs and wants philosophy. He often mentioned with fondness his adventures on the east side of Hamilton. After high school while working at the Hamilton Foundry and meeting the love of his life, he was drafted into the Army where he served his time mostly at Loring Air Force Base in Maine. Most of his work career was performed at the Miamisburg Mound Facility, operated by the Department of Energy, where his focus was nuclear-material related projects. He retired after nearly 30 years working there and was lucky to remain retired for almost another 30 years.



Although he had to wait longer than most, he was blessed with five grandchildren in the span of three years and cherished experiencing their escapades. He spent his free time vacationing mostly with his lovely bride in their favorite Gatlinburg, TN, and with his loving family up and down the east coast. As a sports fan, listening to and watching baseball was always a favorite pastime of his, along with golf in the twilight years. Every night was also spent watching gameshows, with Jeopardy being his favorite.



Private services held at the convenience of the family. A special thank you is given to the employees of Ohio Living Mount Pleasant Nursing Home and all the untold medical professionals who immensely cared for Robert the past couple of years.

