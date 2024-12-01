Roush, Judith



Judith Roush 86 of Springfield formerly of Hillsboro passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at Ohio Masonic Home. She was born the daughter of John Russell Briggs & Lorie (Duvall) Briggs on March 23, 1938 in Cincinnati. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband David Roush; her brother-in-law Phil Roush. Judith is survived by her beloved daughter Diane Roush of Springfield; nephew Eric Roush; niece Kim Roush; numerous cousins, extended family & friends. Judith was a loving wife, mother, sister in law, aunt, cousin & friend. She will be missed by those who love her. Judith was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she earned a bachelor's degree in business. She went on to have a successful career as a Certified Public Accountant for many years & later owned her own firm Roush Insurance in Hillsboro. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family & friends, especially traveling to Oak Ridge, Tennessee to see her brother-in-law Phil, & his family. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





