Rother, Debra



Age 67, of Brookville, passed away on October 23rd 2024. Survived by her daughters, Brandi (Andrew Koon) Rother and Kathy Watts; son, Dusty (Crystal) Rother; all of her beloved grandchildren; mother, Nancy Jackson; sister, Peggy Perrine; brother, Donnie Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, BROOKVILLE.



