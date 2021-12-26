ROTH, Ronald L.



Ronald L. Roth, 83, of Xenia, passed away Wednesday,



November 17, 2021, at Harmony of Xenia. He was born May 5, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Howard "Red" and



Margaret Schutte Roth. A



well-known and respected



community leader in the Xenia and Dayton Communities for many years, he was instrumental in the rebuilding of the



Xenia City Schools following the 1974 tornado. He had a B.A. from Ohio University, an M.A. from Wittenberg University, graduate work at Miami University, the University of Dayton, and Ohio University. He was a member of the Xenia Board of Education (2000-2011), Xenia Educational Endowment Fund/XCSF (President), Director of Special Services and Principal, Arrowood Elementary School, (1991-93), Director of



Special Services, Xenia Community Schools (1988-91), Principal of Xenia High School (1972-88), member of Vandalia Butler Board of Education (1967-72), high school teacher, coach and Assistant Principal, Roth High School (1967-1972), high school teacher, and football and wrestling coach, Vandalia-Butler High School, (1962-67), started the wrestling program at Vandalia-Butler High School, first year of teaching and coaching was at Chaminade High School, past member of the Vandalia-Butler Board of Education, Vandalia Park and Recreation Board, Vandalia Jaycees, St. Christopher's Church, St. Brigid Church, and Rotary Club (Board of Directors-4 years, Paul Harris Fellow Award), member of Xenia Elks Lodge #668, and was a member of the Ohio University Mid-American



National Football Championship team of 1960. He is survived by his wife, Deanna L. "Wendy" (Wendeln) Roth, whom he married, August 4, 1962, a son, Brian Roth, Dayton, a sister, Lynda (Greg) Brendel, Beavercreek, sister-in-law, Elaine Roth, Englewood, and by many close relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Ronald D. "Ronnie" Roth, a sister, Phyllis (James) Brockert, and by two brothers, Terry Roth and Tom (Barbara) Roth. Ron will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial mass will be held at 11am, Thursday, December 30, at St. Brigid Church, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Wednesday, December 29 at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N.



Detroit St. Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Suite 110, Dayton, OH, 45458, Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 6077 Far Hills Ave . , #117, Dayton, OH, 45459, or to the Xenia Community Schools Foundation, 334 W. Market St.,



Xenia, OH, 45385, or to a favorite charity, in his memory.



Condolences may be made to the family at



www.NeeldFuneralHome.com