PFEIFFER, Ross



PFEIFFER, Ross, age 62, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 3, 2025 at his residence, He is survived by many family members and friends. A Celebration of Life, open to the public, will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025 beginning at 12:00 Noon at the Collinsville Community Church, 5091 Hamilton Eaton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. First, there will be a time of greeting and social gathering, then Minister Richard Friedmann will share the obituary and thoughts about Ross's life. Following his remarks, he will open up a time for family and friends to share their memories of Ross. In closing, his father, Russ "Fritz" Pfeiffer, will play the "The Lord's Prayer" on the Hammond organ. After the service, a Memorial Luncheon will be served for everyone to share. All are welcome to attend this celebration of Ross's life, and casual dress is expected. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



